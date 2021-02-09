Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 5G Modem Is Official; Promises up to 10Gbps Download Speeds, Other Connectivity Improvements

Qualcomm has officially announced its next-generation 5G modem, the Snapdragon X65, which will directly succeed the Snapdragon X60. In addition to the increase in download speeds, Qualcomm mentions other advancements made, so let us check those out in more detail.

Snapdragon X65 Modem System Is Upgradable, Allowing Qualcomm or Its Phone Partners to Add More Features With Time

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon X65 5G modem can achieve a maximum download speed threshold of 10Gbps. This is a major increase compared to the 7.5Gbps peak download speeds that the Snapdragon X60 could achieve, but to be honest, these numbers are pointless. That’s because no 5G network currently exists that can deliver these speeds, so it looks like there are other improvements that we’ll be talking about.

According to the chipmaker, the Snapdragon X65 is the first to support the 3GPP Release 16 modem-RF system. This standard helps deliver improvements to cellular connectivity, power efficiency, and MIMO usage. Qualcomm also claims that the modem features an upgradable architecture, allowing the company to add software features and capabilities as part of the 3GPP Release 16 rollout. With this flexibility, speeds can potentially increase, or entirely new features can be added in the future.

Qualcomm is also pairing the Snapdragon X65 5G modem with its QTM545 mmWave antenna module, supporting a higher transmit power. The module maintains the same size as the 3rd-generation one but adds support for global mmWave frequencies. Lastly, Qualcomm has introduced what it calls ‘AI antenna tuning technology.’ The purpose of this technology is to improve connectivity and the overall experience.

The company claims that by using AI, it can detect hand grips with 30 percent more accuracy, allowing the modem to switch antennas for a better signal. The Snapdragon X65 5G modem is expected to launch in late 2021, and depending on its use case, it might be found in flagship offerings like the iPhone 13 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

