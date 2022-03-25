Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus to Be Announced in May, Will Be Mass Produced on TSMC’s 4nm Architecture

Qualcomm could be planning to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 earlier than usual, and there are a few reasons behind it. For one thing, the chipset maker was not too pleased with the low yield rates from Samsung’s 4nm technology when it came to mass producing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus Getting an Early Launch on TSMC’s Technology Likely Due to Limited to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Supplies and Efficiency Problems

Where last year’s Snapdragon 888 Plus saw a launch in June, Qualcomm may bring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus earlier to the market in May, according to Yogesh Brar, who also says that the SoC will arrive with a number of improvements. Brar has not stated which improvements are expected but does mention that Qualcomm has mid-range and upper mid-range chipsets lined up for a later release too.

His tweet also states that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus has the part number SM8475, which is in line with what other tipsters have said, while also saying that it will be mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm architecture. Compared to Samsung’s 4nm node, TSMC’s is expected to be superior, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus likely delivering on both performance and power-efficiency.

So Qualcomm SM8475 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus) will be announced in early May. Will be based on TSMC's 4nm platform with a number of improvements. But that not it, Qualcomm has some other chips as well for the mid & upper mid-range segment.. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 24, 2022

Also, under TSMC’s 4nm manufacturing process, Qualcomm will likely have access to more shipments in a timely fashion as the Taiwanese giant’s yield rate previously stood at an impressive 70 percent yield rate. In contrast, Samsung’s 4nm yield rate was an abysmal 35 percent, making TSMC the clear choice. Assuming TSMC is able to keep up with demand, it will not be surprising to learn that Qualcomm has tapped the semiconductor manufacturing behemoth for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 orders too.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was also a poor performer when it came to power efficiency, which we believe was a direct result of being fabricated on Samsung’s 4nm architecture. In light of these results, Qualcomm reportedly wants to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus as quickly as possible and effectively replace the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. We have also learned that Samsung intends on using the upcoming SoC in a variety of high-end handsets such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, indirectly admitting that its 4nm process is inferior to TSMC’s.

Hopefully, with the help of TSMC, Qualcomm is able to polish out the problems present in its current flagship chipset with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus launch.

News Source: Yogesh Brar