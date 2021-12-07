Qualcomm Could Turn to TSMC to Mass Produce Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as Samsung’s 4nm Ends up With Low Yields

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 would have meant the start of a blossoming relationship between Qualcomm and Samsung, but it looks like, according to a new report, not all great things have a happy ending, and it is primarily the fault of the Korean tech giant and its failure to produce favorable yields of its 4nm process. To make sure it has an adequate supply of its latest flagship SoC, Qualcomm will reportedly diversify and give TSMC a portion of the orders to prevent unnecessary supply delays.

TSMC May Also Have Its Hands Full Due to Ongoing Supply Issues as It Is Reportedly Prepped to Provide Apple With Initial 4nm Shipments

Reportedly disappointed with Samsung’s 4nm manufacturing yield rates, Qualcomm intends to diversify its supply chain by asking TSMC to come onboard, and mass produce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. DigiTimes reports that if production problems persist from Samsung’s side, its partner will have no choice but to hand over some orders to Samsung’s biggest rival in the semiconductor race, assuming TSMC can take up the responsibility.

Then again, TSMC’s chip fabrication processes have been reported on multiple occasions to be better in performance and power efficiency. If this happens, there is a slight chance that many differences appear in several flagships housing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, including Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 family. Unfortunately, TSMC may have its hands full, and it has been reported to be fulfilling 4nm orders for Apple, which may suggest that either it will make room for Qualcomm at an increased price of those chipset shipments or outright refuse.

Apple is TSMC’s most lucrative client, and if the Taiwanese giant gave priority to it the last time, it is likely that the same scenario will be repeated. Samsung could be running into mass production problems because its upcoming Exynos 2200 is reported to be manufactured on the same 4nm process. Making room to mass produce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 too might have been an uphill challenge for the Korean manufacturer, but we will see how the company fares in the next couple of months.

News Source: DigiTimes