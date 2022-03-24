Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 to Use a More Efficient Snapdragon Processor

There is no denying that the Exynos 2200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that is found in the Galaxy S22 phones run hot and are power-hungry, as well. This results in less than satisfactory performance in terms of battery and gaming. However, the issue is not just limited to Samsung phones but all the other phones that are running the same chipsets. Thankfully, a fix might be on the way as a new tip reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 are set to feature a more efficient Snapdragon processor.

You Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Could Be Better in Efficiency and Performance Thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus

You can check the tweet below.

Samsung Galaxy Fold4，Flip4，Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus，TSMC 4nm

100% sure — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 24, 2022

According to a tip from Ice Universe, both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor. Now, it is important to know that no official announcement has been made by Qualcomm but there is news that it would be fabricated using TSMC's 4nm process, which would make it more power-efficient.

This means that the future Samsung Galaxy phones are going to use better versions of the same processors and the same goes for the phones that are being shipped by other companies. However, it is also important to know that aside from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Samsung does not have any plans of launching other higher-end devices, so be mindful about that.

Still, I am excited to see what Samsung has in stores for us when you are talking about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4. Foldable smartphones have come a long, long way and it is always nice to see companies working towards improvement.

Are you excited for what the next generation of foldable devices have in stores or are you waiting for the technology to mature? Let us know in the comments below.s