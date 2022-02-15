Qualcomm Looking to Launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus Early to Immediately Replace Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

After the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm is following the same strategy it adopted last year by introducing a faster version of its flagship SoC, with rumors calling it the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus. Apparently, it wants shipments delivered faster so it can replace the existing chipset. There might be some other reasons why the San Diego giant looks to take this route.

Samsung Earlier Was Reported to Be Facing Mass Production Problems With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm had little choice but to stick with Samsung’s 4nm technology, seeing as how TSMC was already occupied fulfilling its own 4nm orders, likely for Apple. However, Weibo user Mobile phone chip expert has posted that the chipmaker wants TSMC to deliver those shipments quickly so it can replace the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus.

Earlier, we reported that Qualcomm was looking at TSMC to fulfill its 4nm orders as Samsung was encountering yield issues, which in turn negatively affected Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 shipments. With TSMC on Qualcomm’s side, not only will the company gain access to timely Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus shipments, but access to a superior manufacturing process, which could improve the performance and power-efficiency of the upcoming SoC.

These positive attributes may prevent thermal throttling of the silicon when is slightly stressed, though it will also be up to phone makers to use more effective cooling systems. Evidence of Qualcomm working on a faster chipset came in the form of a report, where we stated that the upcoming Lenovo Halo flagship would feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, along with other beastly hardware specifications.

At this stage, with little info surrounding the SoC, we can only speculate that the single Kryo core based on the ARM Cortex-X2, and the Adreno 730 GPU, will run at a higher frequency. Qualcomm typically unveils the more powerful variant in the second half, but since the latest rumor talks about the manufacturer wanting shipments delivered quickly, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus could launch earlier. What sort of changes are you anticipating from the new chipset? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Mobile phone chip expert