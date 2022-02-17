Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus on TSMC’s 4nm Process Has a Current Yield Rate of 70+ Percent, Much Higher Than Samsung’s 4nm Technology

Qualcomm was previously reported to be in a rush with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus announcement as it wanted it to effectively replace the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Progress with the upcoming SoC seems highly favorable, as one individual claims that TSMC’s 4nm architecture has more than 70 percent current yield rate. At this rate, Qualcomm’s fastest chipset should be out in no time.

Qualcomm Switching to TSMC Due to Samsung’s Reportedly Low Yield Rate

Qualcomm was said to try its luck with TSMC for mass producing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, with a reason given that Samsung’s low yield rate of 4nm wafers forced its hand. This short-term setback also means that fewer Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 shipments would be delivered to customers, and they will certainly be displeased with Qualcomm’s current efforts. On Twitter, Sam states that TSMC’s 4nm current yield rate is more than 70 percent, making its production higher than Samsung’s, though he did not provide a percentage for the Korean giant.

TSMC would finally provide Qualcomm with 4nm shipments, which can be assumed, would have been difficult for the Taiwanese manufacturer, given that its production facility would likely be working at capacity to deliver Apple 4nm chip shipments for various products arriving later in the year. With this development, Qualcomm would gain access to timely Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus shipments, along with a superior manufacturing process, which would likely translate into improved performance and power efficiency.

• Code Name: [sm8475]

The current yield rate is more than 70%, which is much higher than Samsung's 4nm.#TSMC #Qualcomm #Snapdragon #Snapdragon8Gen1Plus — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) February 17, 2022

These two positive attributes may also prevent thermal throttling of the silicon when it is stressed. As for when we should expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus launch, Sam suggests keeping your eyes peeled in Q2, 2022, which is a much earlier launch timeline than the Snapdragon 888 Plus, which was unveiled in the second half of last year. It appears as if Qualcomm wants to rid itself of these low yield issues as soon as possible, and we would not be surprised if TSMC was paid a premium to complete the task.

Additional evidence of Qualcomm working on a faster chipset came in the form of a previous report, where we stated that the upcoming Lenovo Halo flagship would feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, along with other beastly hardware specifications. As we move forward in the year, we will get to know more about the silicon, so stay tuned.

News Source: Sam