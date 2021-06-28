Snapdragon 888 Plus Brings Faster CPU, Improved AI to Flagship Phones

Qualcomm has unveiled its fastest chip yet, the Snapdragon 888 Plus, and with the launch, the San Diego chipset maker ensures that future flagship smartphones will have faster CPU clock speeds, coupled with improved AI performance. Here are more details you have wanted to know.

Snapdragon 888 Plus Does Not Feature a GPU Upgrade This Time

You would be right to believe that the Snapdragon 888 Plus is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 888. Just like Qualcomm’s previous flagship SoC, the latest one features a 1 + 3 + 4 CPU cluster, with additional core clock speed details provided below.

One Kryo 680 core running at 2.995GHz

Three Kryo 680 cores running at 2.4GHz

Four Kryo 680 cores running at 1.8GHz

As you can see, only the Prime core, also known as the Kryo 680, is running at higher clock speeds of 2.995GHz, whereas the same core in the regular Snapdragon 888 was operating at 2.84GHz. The rest of the cores are running at the same clock speeds, which was expected. However, what was not expected was on this occasion, the Snapdragon 888 Plus’ GPU is not running at higher clock speeds compared to the Snapdragon 888.

Fortunately, instead of giving the GPU a smaller performance, Qualcomm has decided to focus on the AI performance. According to the company, the sixth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine running in the Snapdragon 888 Plus can offer 32TOPS of AI performance, resulting in a 20 percent increase compared to the engine running in the Snapdragon 888. The rest of the specifications, including the Spectra 580 ISP, Snapdragon X60 5G modem, and other connectivity features, remain unchanged, which, again, was expected.

Qualcomm states that flagship smartphones featuring the Snapdragon 888 Plus will arrive to the market in the third quarter of 2021. The company’s partners, ranging from Xiaomi, ASUS, and others, have confirmed to launch new products touting the Snapdragon 888 Plus. In related news, the first flagship to offer Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 895 is also reported to arrive this year, so it should be an exciting couple of months.