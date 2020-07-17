Smilegate Barcelona Studio Unveiled, Will Focus on AAA Open World Games

Smilegate Barcelona is a newly established game development studio focused on delivering triple-A games. Already staffed with over twenty developers, Smilegate Barcelona is aiming to expand fast as it ramps up production of its debut title, an open world game for consoles. The career opportunities should be available on the official website, though it appears to be currently down.

Yongil Kim, the CEO of Smilegate Barcelona, stated:

As open-world games will continue to dominate the video game industry, we are well-positioned to build upon our team’s experience with talent from around the world and are ready to create a AAA experience from our new studio in Barcelona. Barcelona’s vibrant and lively youth culture set to the backdrop of gorgeous old world history is a powerful and inspiring combination. The city welcomes creativity and supports technology industries such as ours with a strong infrastructure and high quality of life.

This is the first major game development studio founded by Smilegate in the Western world. The Korean company headquartered in Seoul is mostly known for its huge CROSSFIRE first-person shooter IP, which attracted over a billion gamers globally to date on the PC platform and will soon get a movie produced by Sony Pictures. A console version titled CrossFireX recently debuted through an open beta on Xbox One, and is expected to launch later this year featuring a single player campaign made by Remedy Entertainment.

Smilegate is also approaching the global release of the top-down action MMORPG Lost Ark, which recently had a Closed Beta in Japan.