CrossfireX Update Adds New Maps, Weapons, Aiming Sensitivity Options, and More

CrossfireX launched last month in a bit of a sorry state, to the point the game’s producer admitted they’d “betrayed the trust” of players (Wccftech’s review definitely wasn’t glowing). While it will probably take a lot of updates to get CrossfireX to the place it should be, co-developer Smilegate has released the game’s first big patch, which includes adjustments to shooting sensitivity and aim assist, as well as some much-needed multiplayer content, including a couple of new maps and three weapons. Here are your notes for the new CrossfireX update:

New Content A limited-time Event Pass has been added to the game, which can be selected from the drop-down menu located on the Battle Pass screen in-game. Earn up to 25 tiers of rewards including new Weapon Skins, up to 25,000 GP and a unique Weapon Accessory!

Two new maps have been added to the new ‘EVENT’ playlist. Earn up to 20,000 GP for completing 10 matches on each EVENT map. [EVENT] Invasion – Spectre Mode (Classic) Face off against a team of Spectres in this new Event Map that pits teams face-to-face in a ruined city.

Spectres can utilize the moving vehicle on the map to get navigate around more covertly.

Take notice of the motion-activated lights that trigger in certain rooms, informing you of a nearby Spectre. [EVENT] Submarine – Team Deathmatch (Classic) Put your knife skills to the test in this melee-only team deathmatch style mode that takes place in a sinking submarine.

Adapt to your surroundings as the submarine begins to tilt during the match. 3 new weapons CAM-09 (Sniper Rifle)

GSMG-45 (Submachine Gun)

KERIS (Melee Weapon) The following silencer attachment skins have been added: Dynamic Pearl

Ivory

Carbon

Crimson

Pink Carbon

Hotrod

Spitfire

Guard 38 Balance & Gameplay To address the difficulties surrounding the aim sensitivity, several customization options have been added to the game: Expanded analog stick sensitivity range for Stick & Vertical sensitivity, ADS & ADS Vertical sensitivity. Dead Zone options have been added for both left and right analog sticks. Aim Response Curve Type options have been added: Standard/Linear/Dynamic. 'Set to Default' feature added for each option category.

To improve issues that occurred due to the aim assist mechanic being too strong, we differentiated aim assist based on distance where it now becomes weaker from a longer distance while remaining as is from a short-to-mid distance. We plan to continue refining this mechanic based on community feedback.

Muzzle and Ammunition attachments can now be used in the Classic playlist.

Performing melee attacks felt inconsistent, so we made the following adjustments: Melee range hitbox has been increased slightly Kukri strong attack (LT) has been adjusted.

Additional ammo magazines have been added for Mercenary players on the Babylon Lab map.

The rate at which Kill Streak Points are gained have been adjusted and the points requirement to unlock Boogieman has been increased to 3,000.

KALASH-47: Adjusted the recoil and firing rate to feel more consistent.

Adjusted the Spectre invisibility effect so that the invisibility is not deactivated right away after taking damage. Now upon taking damage, the opacity will gradually increase.

Adjusted the spawn points on Black Widow so opposing players were not immediately in view of each other during spawn.

Improved the responsiveness of the Tactical Growth – Sliding mechanic.

To mitigate spawn camping on GR Tower, a new object has been added to block the line of sight to the spawn points. New Features Weapon statistics have been added for each weapon, viewable in the Loadout screen. Includes recoil patterns for both Modern & Classic mode.

‘News’ section added – users can view news updates from the main lobby screen by pressing (X) or navigating to the corresponding button on the UI.

Play Guide videos have been added for the Submarine and Invasion maps.

Enhancements to the controls have been added to better handle situations with low aim acceleration.

An AFK kick timer has been implemented to remove users who are inactive during a match.

Premium Missions have been removed from the game. Users who purchased the mission will still be able to complete it.

The chance of receiving a Daily Mission that requires a specific weapon has been reduced significantly. The Daily Mission requirements have also been reduced to make them easier to complete.

Performance Reduced the duration that eliminated characters would remain on the ground for. This has been implemented to reduce errors that would sometimes occur related to game physics.

Added support for the Australian region to improve ping issues.

Improved dynamic resolution optimization for each type of Xbox device.

The framerate and screen transition time of the lobby has been improved.

The new CrossfireX update also includes over 80 bug fixes – if you need to know about all of those, you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes, right here.

CrossfireX is available now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Oh, and yes, they finally fixed it so Xbox Game Pass subscribers can properly access the game’s campaign.