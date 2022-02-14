CrossfireX Producer Admits They “Betrayed the Trust” of Players, Game Pass Still Not Working

Last week the new Xbox-exclusive shooter CrossfireX launched, and the response wasn’t pretty. Fans and reviewers alike criticized the limited scope of the Remedy-Entertainment-developed story campaign, and the unpolished gameplay and lack of content found in the Smilegate-developed multiplayer suite. Perhaps worst of all, for some inexplicable reason, the game's campaign wasn’t playable via Xbox Game Pass as it should be.

Well, several days later, not much has changed. CrossfireX still isn’t playable via Game Pass (although Microsoft promises they’re “close to resolving the issue”) and gameplay is still a mess. This has prompted the game’s producer, Sooro Boo (aka Mr. Boo) to issue an unusually strongly-worded apology…

CrossfireX Has Issues at Launch, Including Not Working on Game Pass, Fixes are Promised

My name is Sooro Boo, or “Mr. Boo” as many refer to me as, and I’m the Executive Producer of CrossfireX. It’s clear that we have inadvertently disappointed many of our players and fans that have stuck with us for a long time. You mean everything to us and I felt that you deserved more than just a simple patch note, which is why I wanted to take this opportunity to personally apologize for the current state of the game. There will always be bugs and various issues when it comes to video games, but we felt that CrossfireX’s current issues had to do more with the core fundamentals of the game and that it felt like we’ve betrayed the trust of our players. There is simply no excuse for this, which is why I wanted to make a personal apology and explain exactly what the issues are and how we plan to overcome them. We will continue to be transparent and engage with you, our valued players, and hope to regain your trust again.

Boo also outlined three issues it seems Smilegate is focusing their efforts on right now, including a variety of controller sensitivity oddities, problems with aiming down the sights with the CAR-4 weapon, and balance issues with the “Boogieman” that can invade games. You can get more detail on these issues here (sadly, no date on when fixes for them might arrive).

CrossfireX is available now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.