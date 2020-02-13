Smilegate’s CrossFire to Be Turned Into a Movie by Sony Pictures
The CrossFire franchise, one of the most popular first-person shooters globally, is getting a movie adaptation from Sony Pictures.
The news comes via Variety, which adds that Chuck Hogan (The Town, The Strain, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi) has written the script while Neal H. Moritz (Fast and Furious, Preacher, The Boys, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bloodshot) is attached as the producer.
Smilegate, the development studio of the game CrossFire, is partnering with Sony Pictures as well as Tencent Pictures to produce and finance the movie, which may be still some time off as there's currently no information on the director or cast.
Meanwhile, though, fans of the CrossFire franchise (which has over a billion registered users and about six million monthly players) will get a new installment called CrossFireX on Xbox One later this year.
This will mark the first time for the IP on consoles and Western countries. Interestingly, the single player campaign is being developed by Remedy Entertainment. Not much else is known about it, except that it's a timed exclusive for the Xbox One, meaning we're likely to see it elsewhere at some point after the first release.