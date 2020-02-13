Smilegate’s CrossFire to Be Turned Into a Movie by Sony Pictures

The CrossFire franchise, one of the most popular first-person shooters globally, is getting a movie adaptation from Sony Pictures.

The news comes via Variety, which adds that Chuck Hogan (The Town, The Strain, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi) has written the script while Neal H. Moritz (Fast and Furious, Preacher, The Boys, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bloodshot) is attached as the producer.

MMOARPG Lost Ark Might Be Finally Heading West and Perhaps Even to Consoles

Smilegate, the development studio of the game CrossFire, is partnering with Sony Pictures as well as Tencent Pictures to produce and finance the movie, which may be still some time off as there's currently no information on the director or cast.

Meanwhile, though, fans of the CrossFire franchise (which has over a billion registered users and about six million monthly players) will get a new installment called CrossFireX on Xbox One later this year.

This will mark the first time for the IP on consoles and Western countries. Interestingly, the single player campaign is being developed by Remedy Entertainment. Not much else is known about it, except that it's a timed exclusive for the Xbox One, meaning we're likely to see it elsewhere at some point after the first release.

CrossfireX delivers an intense first-person shooter experience where players are immersed in a sprawling global conflict between the world’s two most formidable private military factions: Global Risk employs veterans of powerful armed forces who use advanced technologies to fight for order and security; Black List employs hardened mercenaries trained in guerilla tactics who fight to destabilize oppressive regimes in the name of freedom. Choose your side and complete objective-based missions across a variety of classic and innovative modes featuring tightly crafted gameplay and cinematic visuals.