You will need the following installed on your system:

  • TES III: Morrowind, including the Bloodmoon and Tribunal expansions or the Game of the Year edition
  • TES V: Skyrim: Special Edition

You need legitimate copies of both games – even if you defeat the copy protection somehow, pirated copies of the games do not work right with Skywind and you will have problems. All legitimate installations of Morrowind and Skyrim are expected to work (including disc, GOG, Steam).

Skywind takes advantage of the graphical capabilities of the Creation Engine whilst having its own unique weathers, user interface, and other alterations that will make it somewhat demanding. The recommended system spec for the mod is slightly higher than that of Skyrim: Special Edition. More information about system requirements will be available as we get closer to completion.