Menu
Company

Skyrim Together Reborn Co-Op Mod Is Finally Out

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 9, 2022
Skyrim Together Reborn

At long last, the Skyrim Together Reborn co-op mod is available for download via Nexus Mods. As you might have already guessed, it aims to achieve one very specific goal: introducing cooperative multiplayer to Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, tested with up to 30 players.

If you're having deja-vu, that's perfectly normal. We first covered Skyrim Together over three years ago, when the mod was about to enter Closed Beta status. However, the ambitious project was abruptly halted by a scandal when the public learned how the modders had used stolen code from Skyrim Script Extender (SKSE).

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Skyrim Mod Will Soon Introduce a ‘Nemesis System’ to Elder Scrolls V

As confirmed in the official FAQ, Skyrim Together Reborn has been remade from the ground up by a new team who is also adamant that this version is vastly improved. For instance, there is now full synchronization of NPCs, monsters (including dragons), quests, inventories and equipment, projectiles, magic, stealth, locks, horse mounting, and transformations (into vampires or werewolves).

Dialogues are synchronized by the party leader. Whenever the party leader talks to an NPC or makes a dialogue choice, the others will hear and see the same thing.

Of course, one of the major changes is that the game won't load a save file upon death anymore. Instead, the player character will respawn nearby. If the player character dies in a dungeon or an interior, they will respawn at the start of the dungeon/interior. Additionally, characters automatically pay any outstanding crime bounties upon death, thus ensuring they won't be aggroed by guards upon respawning. There's also an option in the server settings where respawning costs a bit of gold.

Skyrim Together Reborn's default difficulty setting is Expert. The creators recommend keeping it as high as possible, given that the game was never balanced to be played with more than one player. For much the same reason, using NPC followers is not recommended.

PvP is disabled by default, though there is a server setting that can toggle it on. However, keep in mind that PvP won't be balanced in any way.

Skyrim Together Reborn can only be installed on Steam's Skyrim Special Edition version 1.6, which launched with the 10th Anniversary upgrade last year. However, the mod creators do not advise using the mod pack that goes with it or any other mod for that matter if you can help it. That's because they are not synchronized and could potentially cause stability issues. Graphics mods should generally be fine, though, and if you really want to install mods there's also a server setting that enforces a mod policy so everyone has to have the same mods installed in the same order.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Skyrim Mod Say My Name Replaces Dragonborn Moniker with a Name of Your Choosing

While the mod is considered a 1.0 release, the team would also like to implement additional features such as player markers/waypoints on the map, synchronized weather, and a scripting API. However, the team hopes other contributors will join to help now that Skyrim Together Reborn is open source.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
Filter videos by
Order