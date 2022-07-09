Skyrim Together Reborn Co-Op Mod Is Finally Out

At long last, the Skyrim Together Reborn co-op mod is available for download via Nexus Mods. As you might have already guessed, it aims to achieve one very specific goal: introducing cooperative multiplayer to Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, tested with up to 30 players.

If you're having deja-vu, that's perfectly normal. We first covered Skyrim Together over three years ago, when the mod was about to enter Closed Beta status. However, the ambitious project was abruptly halted by a scandal when the public learned how the modders had used stolen code from Skyrim Script Extender (SKSE).

As confirmed in the official FAQ, Skyrim Together Reborn has been remade from the ground up by a new team who is also adamant that this version is vastly improved. For instance, there is now full synchronization of NPCs, monsters (including dragons), quests, inventories and equipment, projectiles, magic, stealth, locks, horse mounting, and transformations (into vampires or werewolves).

Dialogues are synchronized by the party leader. Whenever the party leader talks to an NPC or makes a dialogue choice, the others will hear and see the same thing.

Of course, one of the major changes is that the game won't load a save file upon death anymore. Instead, the player character will respawn nearby. If the player character dies in a dungeon or an interior, they will respawn at the start of the dungeon/interior. Additionally, characters automatically pay any outstanding crime bounties upon death, thus ensuring they won't be aggroed by guards upon respawning. There's also an option in the server settings where respawning costs a bit of gold.

Skyrim Together Reborn's default difficulty setting is Expert. The creators recommend keeping it as high as possible, given that the game was never balanced to be played with more than one player. For much the same reason, using NPC followers is not recommended.

PvP is disabled by default, though there is a server setting that can toggle it on. However, keep in mind that PvP won't be balanced in any way.

Skyrim Together Reborn can only be installed on Steam's Skyrim Special Edition version 1.6, which launched with the 10th Anniversary upgrade last year. However, the mod creators do not advise using the mod pack that goes with it or any other mod for that matter if you can help it. That's because they are not synchronized and could potentially cause stability issues. Graphics mods should generally be fine, though, and if you really want to install mods there's also a server setting that enforces a mod policy so everyone has to have the same mods installed in the same order.

While the mod is considered a 1.0 release, the team would also like to implement additional features such as player markers/waypoints on the map, synchronized weather, and a scripting API. However, the team hopes other contributors will join to help now that Skyrim Together Reborn is open source.