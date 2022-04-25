Skyrim Mod Say My Name Replaces Dragonborn Moniker with a Name of Your Choosing

Last Friday, a new Skyrim mod called Say My Name appeared on Nexus Mods, created by Dan Ruta. Its purpose is as simple as you would guess from the name - it seeks to replace the Dragonborn moniker in dialogues with any name of your choosing.

The Say My Name Skyrim mod works thanks to xVASynth v2, a free AI-based app also created by Dan Ruta that creates new voice lines using neural speech synthesis. Here's what you need to do to make it work.

Step 1. Download and install xVASynth. You will need the following voices installed, as these are the ones with "Dragonborn" lines: sk_femaledarkelf

sk_femaleeventoned

sk_femalenord

sk_femalesultry

sk_femaleyoungeager

sk_femalecondescending

sk_frea

sk_femaleorc

sk_malebrute

sk_maleorc

sk_maleyoungeager

sk_malenord

sk_maleargonian

sk_maledarkelfcynical

sk_maleeventoned

sk_malekhajiit

sk_maledarkelf

sk_maledrunk

sk_maleeventonedaccented

sk_malecommander

sk_maleguard

sk_delphine

sk_maleoldgrumpy

sk_galmar

sk_ulfric

sk_kodlakwhitemane

sk_arngeir

sk_esbern

sk_tulius Step 2. (Optional) If you want to distribute files to others, install the .lip/.fuz plugin for xVASynth, which will also generate the .lip and .fuz files for you. Make sure the .lip format is set to Skyrim, in the app settings, once you enable it Step 3. Download the batch file from this page, and open it in a text editor such as Sublime Text, or Notepad (not Excel). Do a Find+Replace of "___" with whatever name you want the NPCs to speak out. Step 4. (Optional) If your name has strange or unusual pronunciation, you can tell xVASynth exactly how you want it to pronounce it in the generated lines, by adding the pronunciation in the ARPAbet menu. I'd recommend you do this anyway, just to make sure it's always pronounced the same (correct) way. REMEMBER: You need v2.0 models for this, so make sure you've got the latest voices. Note, you need v2.1.1+ of xVASynth to use ARPAbet for names with _ underscores. Step 5. With Hz set to 44100 in the xVASynth audio settings, drag+drop the batch file into the batch menu in xVASynth, and start. Step 6. Once the files have finished generating (located in <xVASynth.exe>/resources/app/batch/say_my_name), copy the Data folder into your game folder (or install via Vortex)

There are some limitations to this Skyrim mod, such as subtitles remaining untouched and voice lines only covering the vanilla game. Still, you can check it out in the example footage below where NPCs seamlessly pronounce the name of Todd Howard himself.