Skyrim Mod Will Soon Introduce a ‘Nemesis System’ to Elder Scrolls V

An upcoming Skyrim mod titled Shadow of Skyrim was detailed by mod creator Syclonix a few days ago on Reddit. As you might have guessed from the title, this Skyrim mod aims to recreate the Nemesis System designed by Monolith for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel, Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

According to Syclonix, you can expect to find the following features in the Skyrim mod.

Turns any enemy who defeats you into a Nemesis with a unique name, increased stats, and special buff (i.e. Argonian Vampire named "Breaks-Many-Shields" with "Shield-Breaker" buff).

Gives the player a situational or random debuff upon defeat (i.e. Cannot use shields).

Allows your Nemesis to take your gear and use it (i.e. "Breaks-Many-Shields" may be clad in your Chitin armor next time you meet him if your armor is better than his)!

Encourages exploration by respawning the player to a new situational or random location upon defeat (i.e. Vampire lair because "Breaks-Many-Shields" is a vampire).

Gives the player a quest to track down your Nemesis/Dropped Backpack with immersive directions (i.e. Return to Shrine of Mara, near Morthal).

Motivates the player to complete Nemesis quests (i.e. Defeating "Breaks-Many-Shields" will remove the "Cannot use shields" debuff and grant the "Shield-Breaker" buff.

Provides a continuous gameplay experience without saving and reloading (You respawn after defeat instead of dying and reloading).

Intentionally synergizes with other mods that add new enemies, locations, abilities, and perks!

Several of the aforementioned features can be checked out in these menu images shared by Syclonix. Of course, the creator also clarified that some of the features seen in the Shadow of Mordor/War games, such as hierarchies, power levels, showdowns, forts, and nemesis followers, won't be replicated in this Skyrim mod due to obvious limitations. Shadow of Skyrim is expected to be released next month on Nexus Mods; you can follow Syclonix's user page to be updated on its debut.