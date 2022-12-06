Skyrim Warden of the Coast DLC-Sized Mod Adds Dragon Age and Mass Effect-like Companions

The Skyrim Warden of the Coast DLC-sized mod is a new modification that adds fully-voiced Dragon Age and Mass Effect-like companions to the game.

Another day, another mod for The Elder Scrolls V many would say. This mod, however, will surely be appreciated by Bioware fans.

Created by modder 'TheBawb', this mod adds 9 Bioware-style companions to the game, each with a corresponding loyalty questline. It packs over 9000 lines of voiced dialogue between 27 voice actors alongside 7 romance questlines, a three-companion exploration system, new interiors, two new world spaces, and more. According to the creator of the mod, the Warden of the Coast adds roughly 10 to 15 hours of gameplay per playthrough via a player-choice-driven story with 5 primary endings.

“Warden of the Coast is a fully-voiced DLC-sized adventure heavily inspired by the game mechanics of Mass Effect and Dragon Age”, the description of this exciting mod reads. “Travel to an isolated island, earn the loyalty of your 9 companions, stop a daedric lord from returning to power, and close shut the jaws of Oblivion once more!”

We've included the main features of this mod down below:

Skyrim Warden of the Coast DLC-Sized Mod Main Features

Over 9,000 lines of skillfully voiced dialogue between 27 Voice Actors.

9 Bioware-style companions, each with a corresponding loyalty questline.

A three-companion exploration system.

7 romance questlines.

A player-choice driven story with 5 primary endings.

10-15 Hours of gameplay per playthrough.

A dynamic companion regard system modified through dialogue, player kills, and quest choices.

Functionality to level up companions and revive them during combat.

Two new world spaces.

19 new interiors.

Those interested can download the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Warden of the Coast DLC-sized adventure mod from Nexusmods. Please note that this mod is for Skyrim: Special Edition.

Skyrim is available globally now for PC and consoles. The game was originally released back in 2011 and recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.