Skyrim Anniversary Edition Out Now; Free Update Weighs 5.3GB on PC

Today is the tenth anniversary of the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, arguably one of the most influential roleplaying games ever made, and Bethesda is celebrating it with the launch of Skyrim Anniversary Edition.

The latest version of the game includes all previously released Creation Club creations for the game as well as brand new content, such as Ghosts of the Tribunal and The Cause.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition is a Relatively Pricey Upgrade for Special Edition Owners

You'll have to pay for it, of course. Skyrim Anniversary Edition is priced at $49.99 for brand new customers, while owners of Skyrim Special Edition have the choice to upgrade at $19.99. However, they can also just enjoy the following free four DLCs as part of the Skyrim Anniversary Edition update 1.6 (out now on PC, weighing 5.3GB).

Saints & Seducers Originally released in 2019, this creation introduces an additional storyline across two quests (complete with side quests) for players to delve into. With additional armor sets, weapons, enemies and much more to discover, Saints & Seducers features some of the largest amounts of content we’ve ever packed into a single creation! Rare Curios Included as part of Saints & Seducers, the Rare Curios creation brings additional goods imported from all over Tamriel to Skyrim’s Khajiit Caravans. So long as you have coin, these merchants can supply you with all sorts of useful wares, including ingredients to concoct special potions, arrows and poisons! Survival Mode Looking to immerse yourself in Skyrim’s untamed wilderness like never before? Previously released in 2017, the Survival Mode creation has your Dragonborn contend with the very elements of Skyrim itself to survive! Players must wear warm gear and seek shelter in cold climates to keep from freezing to death, as well as mind their hunger and exhaustion on top of the usual threats like pesky bandits and ambushing dragons. Thankfully, Skyrim is rich in food to harvest (or scavenge), weather-appropriate armor and even taverns to rest your weary head. If you’re looking for a different way to experience Skyrim, we highly recommend you check Survival Mode out! Fishing On the topic of obtaining your own food, Skyrim’s all-new Fishing mode creation lets you angle over 20 unique aquatic species across the area’s many bodies of water. Cook your catch for a meal, display it as trophy in your den or even keep it inside your own home aquarium – the choice is yours! With many of Skyrim’s fishing spots located in the region’s most breathtaking and tranquil spots, there’s nothing like unwinding on the shores as you tackle (pun intended) the questlines in this upcoming free creation. “I have been eagerly awaiting the release of this round of creations,” says Daniel Lee, Senior Artist and Creation Club development lead at Bethesda Games Studios. “I've wanted fishing in Skyrim ever since the beginning and now it is finally here. We've worked hard on this program and it has been a true labor of love; there are more than a few surprises tucked away and I can't wait for everyone to find them."

On next-generation consoles, users will also enjoy enhanced graphics, faster loading times, and other improvements.

Are you planning to dive back into Tamriel with Skyrim Anniversary Edition?