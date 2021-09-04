The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim PC Mod Adds Spectacular Sneak Thrust Attack Animations

Now here’s something cool for those Skyrim PC players out there – a brand-new attack animations mod.

Although the game is celebrating its 10th anniversary later this year, the Skyrim modding scene is still very much active with pretty impressive mods getting released on a daily basis.

Yesterday, modder “Verolevi” released the second part of the Vanargand Sneak animations modification, which overhauls the game’s original animations for both swords and daggers while sneaking. The mod works for both the standard version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and those using the “Skysa” combat behavior compulsion modification.

According to the mod’s creator, the new animations work for both male and female characters while holding either a dagger or sword. The following animations are included with this mod:

idle while sneaking.

Forward and side directions for walk while sneaking.

Forward and side directions for run while sneaking.

Normal attack while sneaking.

Power attack in place while sneaking.

Power attack forward while sneaking.

We’ve included some videos of this interesting new mod down below:

“Verolevi’s” Sneak Thrust Animations mod can be downloaded via Nexusmods. The mod is part of the creator’s Vanargand animation revamps, which also includes overhauled animations for walking, running, sprinting, two-handed attacks, and more. If interested, be sure to check out these other animation revamps as well.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available globally now across PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3. Of course, the popular RPG is also playable on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 via backward compatibility. As announced earlier this month, Bethesda will be releasing a special 10th-anniversary edition for PC and the next-gen consoles on November 11th - exactly 10 years after the game's initial release on PC and consoles.