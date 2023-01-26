Enhanced The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Underground Mod Overhauls Almost All Dungeon Textures

An enhanced version of the classic dungeon texture overhaul mod has been released, packing 4K AI-upscaled textures for most of the game's dungeons.

T4GTR34UM3R's overhaul mod from 2019 is a retexture project that aims to completely retexture all of Skyrim's dungeons except for the ships and the clutter. Fast forward four years and modder 'XilaMonstrr' has now released an enhanced version of this interesting project. Textures have been cleaned and upscaled up to a maximum of 4K, and performance texture options have been included as well for those using less powerful setups.

"Original textures were 1K and 2K and in old BC1 and BC3 compression", the modder writes. "I cleaned them of compression artifacts and upscaled them using chaiNNer and ESRGAN models to a maximum of 4K, and re-compressed in modern BC7 format. Performance options are available for potato PCs."

This is a must-have mod for Skyrim fans that are into modding and want to make further improve the game's visuals. The enhanced dungeon Underground mod can be downloaded from Nexusmods. Please note that this mod is currently only available for the Special Edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. We've included some screenshots of the mod in action down below:

2 of 9

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is available globally now for PC and consoles. This remastered version from 2016 contains updated visuals and additional content.

Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year Awards, Skyrim Special Edition brings the epic fantasy to life in stunning detail. The Special Edition includes the critically acclaimed game and add-ons with all-new features like remastered art and effects, volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, screen-space reflections, and more. Skyrim Special Edition also brings the full power of PC mods to consoles. New quests, environments, characters, dialogue, armor, weapons, and more – with Mods, there are no limits to what you can experience.

News Source: Thanks