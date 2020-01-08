This Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Refresh Rate Unlocker Mod is a Must-have For High Refresh Rate Display Owners

Modder ‘SlavicPotato’ has released a brand-new The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim refresh rate unlocker mod that allows for higher framerates on high refresh rate displays.

Tired of Skyrim Special Edition on PC feeling like a 60fps game even though your setup runs the game at a higher framerate? Despite Skyrim Special Edition supporting uncapped framerates on PC, the refresh rate is locked to 60Hz. This won’t be an issue if you’re playing the game on a 60Hz display, but those lucky enough to play Bethesda’s masterpiece on a high refresh rate display will experience the game at what feels like 60fps.

Luckily, this new refresh rate unlocker will solve this issue for those playing Skyrim on 120Hz/144Hz/240Hz monitors.

This ‘passive’ modification unlocks the game’s in-game refresh rate from 60Hz to 300Hz allowing for much higher refresh rates.

The mod can be downloaded through Nexusmods right here. Be sure to read the installation- and additional notes on the mod’s description page. As expected, this mod is only available for the PC version of Skyrim.

