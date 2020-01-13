‘Skyrim Die Twice’ Mod Overhauls Skyrim Combat to Be More Like Sekiro

Did you ever wish Skyrim had combat that resembled that of From Software's Souls games, or perhaps their latest creation, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice?

If so, check out this Skyrim mod made by Reddit user LertKrush. Based on the Ultimate Combat mod, 'Skyrim Die Twice' was conceived for its creator's own enjoyment. He's willing to share it with the public, but only after getting permission from tktx, the creator of Ultimate Combat, and there's no telling when that will happen.

It's actually a heavily modified version of Ultimate Combat. Made for myself but it looks cool so guess I'll post it here. - You can deflect arrows with reduced/no damage (modified Deflect Arrow perk) - Deflect enemy attacks to avoid taking damage and reduce their stamina. If the enemy stamina is low they will stagger, if it's super low they will go into bleedout mode for a while. - Enemies can deflect your attack too, draining your stamina. You won't go into bleedout mode though; you'll just stagger if you have little stamina left.

Of course, we'll let you know if the mod gets the green light to be uploaded on Nexus Mods. Meanwhile, though, you may check out quite a few demo videos published on YouTube by LertKrush.