Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Shadow of War Mod Adds More NPC Wars, New Decorations and More

A new Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice mod that has been shared online this week introduces some changes to the game developed by From Software regarding enemy placement and behavior and more.

The Shadow of War mod introduces some new decorations for some of the game's main locations, overhauls enemy placement, and adds NPC wars that take place all over Ashina, which is a nice way to spice up the experience for those who have already completed the game multiple times.

Shadow of War is a WIP mod for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice that aims to make it feel more like the war that everyone is talking about is really happening. Locations leading to Ashina castle will be more heavily guarded, small to large scale NPC battles begin showing up in the Outskirts, at the castle, and castle gate fortress once the first invasion begins. Enemy placements generally reflect the state of the war a lot more as the game progresses. What this mod also does: Decorate much of Ashina, hopefully the entire map eventually. Some outside decorations will not have collision, there's nothing I can do unfortunately. Probably a good thing gameplay wise. (see screenshots)

Moves Senpou Temple's distant model to be 100% spatially accurate to Ashina castle and visible from more locations. (see screenshots)

Moves some Sculptor's idle's locations (a bit buggy atm, I don't know how to fix so probably won't stay for long)

Shuffle enemy placements in general in some areas, nothing major

I tucked a few villages away in the mountains for the aesthetic

Adds secret grapple points for traversal

The Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Shadows of War mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.