Skyrim Die Twice Experience Achieved Through Series of Mods

Remember the 'Skyrim Die Twice' work-in-progress mod that we reported on earlier this year? It aimed to deliver a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice-like experience in Skyrim through mods.

Now, YouTuber LowEnder published a video showcasing a compilation of mods, including one derived from that WIP mod mentioned above, which altogether seem to recreate 'Skyrim Die Twice' pretty well.

Upcoming Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Patch Introduces Online Remnants, Boss Rush

Here's a list of the most important mods used in the video, though the first one is responsible for actually modifying the combat to be more like Sekiro's.