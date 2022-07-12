Menu
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 2 Looks Great in New Unreal Engine 5 Fan-Made Concept Trailer

Francesco De Meo
Jul 12, 2022
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is among From Software's most unique games, and it is not unlikely that a sequel may release down the line. Unfortunately, it may be quite some time before we see Sekiro back in action, and so some dedicated fans have taken it upon themselves to imagine how a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 2 would look like.

A few days ago, ENFANT TERRIBLE shared on their YouTube channel a new concept trailer that shows how a second entry in the series by From Software would look powered by the amazing Unreal Engine 5. The trailer definitely nails the overall aesthetics and atmosphere, and so it makes us wish the game was indeed in the works even more.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, as already mentioned, is among the most unique games developed by From Software. Originally released in 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the game stars the one-armed wolf Sekiro as he attempts to rescue the young lord he is bound to. Armed with powerful ninja abilities and deadly prosthetic tools, Sekiro will have to face countless powerful enemies to save his lord and successfully complete his mission.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the game by checking out Nathan's review.

Some issues aside, Sekiro’s overall flow and cadence is great. The game’s world has that familiar knotty, interconnected From Software structure, but it feels more open and less oppressive. Bosses are tough, but you’re nicely rewarded for defeating them with big new areas to explore or a helpful upgrade to your abilities. This is From Software’s most rewarding journey yet, and there’s a lot of journey to be had – Sekiro serves up about the same number of locations as your typical Dark Souls game, but it packs those areas with more challenges. This game serves up somewhere in the neighborhood of three dozen bosses. Expect a 30 to 50 hour adventure, depending on how sharp you’ve been keeping your blade.

