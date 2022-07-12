Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 2 Looks Great in New Unreal Engine 5 Fan-Made Concept Trailer

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is among From Software's most unique games, and it is not unlikely that a sequel may release down the line. Unfortunately, it may be quite some time before we see Sekiro back in action, and so some dedicated fans have taken it upon themselves to imagine how a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 2 would look like.

A few days ago, ENFANT TERRIBLE shared on their YouTube channel a new concept trailer that shows how a second entry in the series by From Software would look powered by the amazing Unreal Engine 5. The trailer definitely nails the overall aesthetics and atmosphere, and so it makes us wish the game was indeed in the works even more.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, as already mentioned, is among the most unique games developed by From Software. Originally released in 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the game stars the one-armed wolf Sekiro as he attempts to rescue the young lord he is bound to. Armed with powerful ninja abilities and deadly prosthetic tools, Sekiro will have to face countless powerful enemies to save his lord and successfully complete his mission.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the game by checking out Nathan's review.