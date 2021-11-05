Skyrim Anniversary Edition is a Relatively Pricey Upgrade for Special Edition Owners

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition launches next week, and Bethesda has kindly finally revealed how much the new package will cost. New players will be expected to plunk down $50, while those who already own Skyrim Special Edition will need to pay $20 to upgrade. Is that a good or bad deal? Well, it depends on your perspective.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition will include all the game’s Creation Club add-ons, which would have originally cost over $150 if purchased individually, but on the other hand, players are increasingly used to getting upgrades like this for free. Having to pay $20 for what’s essentially just a bunch of Bethesda-approved mods may be questionable to some. In case you missed it, you can check out an overview trailer for Skyrim Anniversary Edition, below.

As detailed in the video above, some new Creation Club content is launching alongside Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which you can get the rundown on, below.

Fishing - Skyrim’s all-new Fishing mode creation lets you angle over 20 unique aquatic species across the area’s many bodies of water. Cook your catch for a meal, display it as trophy in your den or even keep it inside your own home aquarium – the choice is yours! With many of Skyrim’s fishing spots located in the region’s most breathtaking and tranquil spots, there’s nothing like unwinding on the shores as you tackle (pun intended) the questlines in this upcoming free creation.

Ghosts of the Tribunal – Players will get the opportunity to earn over a dozen new weapons and armors previously featured in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

– Players will get the opportunity to earn over a dozen new weapons and armors previously featured in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. The Cause – This quest has players encounter the Mythic Dawn, who aim to form a new Oblivion gate, and features brand new enemies, locations, and weapons – not to mention a conjurable Daedric horse!

Fishing will be available for free to Special Edition owners, along with three other previously-released Creations (Survival mode, the Saints & Seducers storyline, and the Rare Curios gear pack).

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition launches on PC, Xbox One, PS4, as well as Xbox Series X/S and PS5 on November 11. The XSX and PS5 update for the game will be free to all Special and Anniversary Edition owners.