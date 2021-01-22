Skyblivion Shows Oblivion’s Quests and Environments Remade in Skyrim

The modders working on Skyblivion, the 'remake' of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in the engine of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, shared a new developer diary yesterday.

Its focus is squarely on showcasing the remastered environments as well as a full quest preview. Check it out below, after reading a recap on what Skyblivion (which still doesn't have a release date, in case you were wondering) is going to include exactly.

