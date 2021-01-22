Skyblivion Shows Oblivion’s Quests and Environments Remade in Skyrim
The modders working on Skyblivion, the 'remake' of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in the engine of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, shared a new developer diary yesterday.
Its focus is squarely on showcasing the remastered environments as well as a full quest preview. Check it out below, after reading a recap on what Skyblivion (which still doesn't have a release date, in case you were wondering) is going to include exactly.
Skyblivion is a volunteer-based project by the TESRenewal modding group. We aim to bring The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to a new generation of gamers and re-introduce it to long time fans of the series. We are currently in the process of porting and rebuilding Cyrodiil along with all of its quests, locations and characters into Skyrim and Skyrim: Special Edition.
Upon release, our mod will be completely modular which means that the player will be able to choose what components he/she wants to have installed. This includes all enhancements developed by the team such as our Landscaping Overhaul, Interior Overhaul, City Overhaul, Weapon/Armor Overhaul and much more.
SKYBLIVION will be 100% FREE, but in order to play, we require our users to own both Skyrim and Oblivion including the DLCs. Without these requirements our installer will not install the mod.
WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE MOD?The mod will include all big and small DLC that have been released for Oblivion. Additionally it will include custom content courtesy of the Skyblivion DEV team.
WILL SKYBLIVION BE RELEASED ON CONSOLES?No. We can’t make it fit on consoles due to the overall size. Also there’s no SKSE on consoles, which we need in order to bring everyone the best possible experience.
WILL THE MOD INCLUDE UNDERWATER COMBAT?It is currently being worked on.
WILL COMBAT AND LOCKPICKING BE THE SAME?Lockpicking could possibly be changed but it’s not a priority at the moment. Combat will be the same except the addition of underwater combat.
WILL YOU ADD ALL THE OBLIVION CREATURES?Yes, all creature models will be recreated. Most creatures you have seen on streams are simple placeholders.
WILL YOU ADD OBLIVION’S SPELLMAKING SYSTEM?We are trying our best to bring this feature back but its proven to be harder than expected.
WILL YOU ADD OBLIVION’S CREATE-A-CLASS SYSTEM?It’s a big part of Oblivions core mechanic so we will most certainly try to add this in a proper way.
