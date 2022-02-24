Skyblivion New Atmospheric Screenshots Showcase Fort Locations

New Skyblivion screenshots have been shared online by the developer, providing a new look at some of the game's locations.

The new screenshots, which have been shared on the project's official Twitter profile, give us a new look at a few fort locations.

Exploring dungeons can be equally rewarding as they can be dangerous. Here we have a a sneak peak into a few fort locations by our level designer Jero#Skyrim #skyrimmods pic.twitter.com/6MZByTCC67 — Skyblivion (@TESRSkyblivion) February 22, 2022

Skyblivion is a massive overhaul for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim that aims to recreate the previous entry in the series in its entirety. More information can be found on its official website.