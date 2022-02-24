Skyblivion New Atmospheric Screenshots Showcase Fort Locations
New Skyblivion screenshots have been shared online by the developer, providing a new look at some of the game's locations.
The new screenshots, which have been shared on the project's official Twitter profile, give us a new look at a few fort locations.
Exploring dungeons can be equally rewarding as they can be dangerous. Here we have a a sneak peak into a few fort locations by our level designer Jero#Skyrim #skyrimmods pic.twitter.com/6MZByTCC67
— Skyblivion (@TESRSkyblivion) February 22, 2022
Skyblivion is a massive overhaul for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim that aims to recreate the previous entry in the series in its entirety. More information can be found on its official website.
Skyblivion is a volunteer-based project by the TESRenewal modding group. We aim to bring The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to a new generation of gamers and re-introduce it to long time fans of the series. We are currently in the process of porting and rebuilding Cyrodiil along with all of its quests, locations and characters into Skyrim and Skyrim: Special Edition.
Upon release, our mod will be completely modular which means that the player will be able to choose what components he/she wants to have installed. This includes all enhancements developed by the team such as our Landscaping Overhaul, Interior Overhaul, City Overhaul, Weapon/Armor Overhaul and much more.
SKYBLIVION will be 100% FREE, but in order to play, we require our users to own both Skyrim and Oblivion including the DLCs. Without these requirements our installer will not install the mod.