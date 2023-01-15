Skyblivion Total Conversion Mod Officially Set for 2025 Launch

We've often covered Skyblivion, the massive total conversion mod that aims to port the whole The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion game into the engine of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, on Wccftech.

It is one of the most ambitious mod projects in the works for any game. Its development began all the way back in 2012, based entirely on volunteer work, with all of its trappings and limitations. In a recent interview with Wccftech about the potential of NVIDIA's RTX Remix tool, Skyblivion team leader Rebelzize shared his belief that the total conversion mod would get into players' hands before the release of The Elder Scrolls VI.

Today, at last, the modding team released a new trailer with the intended release window: 2025.

It sounds far away now, and we were certainly hoping to get it in 2024, but 2025 is a reasonable timeframe. It's also surely at least a year if not two before Bethesda Game Studios will conceivably be able to release The Elder Scrolls VI.

Meanwhile, here's an official recap of what you can expect from Skyblivion and what you'll need to play it.

WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE MOD? The mod will include all big and small DLC that have been released for Oblivion. Additionally, it will include custom content courtesy of the Skyblivion DEV team.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS TO RUN SKYBLIVION? To play Skyblivion, you will need to own a legitimate copy of Oblivion. Our installer will not install the mod unless it can find a non-cracked copy of the original game.

WILL IT BE ON BOTH SKYRIM AND SKYRIM SPECIAL EDITION? Maybe, all development and updates shown by the DEVS are on the Skyrim Special Edition, but as soon as development wraps up, we will try to port all our progress to the Legacy Skyrim.

WILL SKYBLIVION BE RELEASED ON CONSOLES? No. We can’t make it fit on consoles due to the overall size. Also, there’s no SKSE on consoles, which we need to bring everyone the best possible experience.

WILL THE MOD INCLUDE UNDERWATER COMBAT? It is currently being worked on.

WILL COMBAT AND LOCKPICKING BE THE SAME? Lockpicking could be changed, but it’s not a priority. The combat will be the same except for the addition of underwater combat.

WILL YOU ADD ALL THE OBLIVION CREATURES? Yes, all creature models will be recreated. Most creatures you have seen on streams are simple placeholders.

WILL YOU ADD OBLIVION’S SPELLMAKING SYSTEM? We are trying our best to bring this feature back but it's proven to be harder than expected.

WILL YOU ADD OBLIVION’S CREATE-A-CLASS SYSTEM? It’s a big part of Oblivion's core mechanic, so we will most certainly try to add this in a proper way.

HOW WILL WE PLAY SKYBLIVION? Skyblivion will work as most other mods you have downloaded on the Nexus, Steam Workshop, or Bethesda Mods. Simply install the mod, launch Skyrim, and create a new character.

WILL SKYBLIVION SUPPORT OTHER LANGUAGES? Yes. Oblivion has been translated into many languages over the years, and since we are not re-writing the entire game and all its quests, these translations will work fine with our mod.

WILL YOU BE ABLE TO TRAVEL BETWEEN SKYRIM, CYRODIIL, AND MORROWIND? Yes, but for immersion reasons, we urge people to create new characters and enjoy Skyblivion the way it was meant to be played.

HOW PERFORMANCE HEAVY WILL SKYBLIVION BE? Because we aim to make a worthy remaster, our models will be of higher quality than those in vanilla Skyrim, and our textures are up to 4K in resolution. Performance is still very important to us so we will try our best to optimize the mod to the best of our abilities. If you can run Skyrim on medium settings, you should be able to run Skyblivion just fine.

WILL SKYBLIVION INCLUDE ALL ORIGINAL QUESTS? Yes, all quests from Oblivion will be included in the mod. (you might even find a few new ones)

WILL SKYBLIVION HAVE ANY CUSTOM CONTENT? Yes, we are restoring content cut from the original game. Additionally, we are also going to be adding content that can be found in Tamriel's expansive lore. A good example would be the lost city of Sutch which was located between Anvil and Kvatch.