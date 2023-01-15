Skyblivion Total Conversion Mod Officially Set for 2025 Launch

We've often covered Skyblivion, the massive total conversion mod that aims to port the whole The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion game into the engine of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, on Wccftech.
It is one of the most ambitious mod projects in the works for any game. Its development began all the way back in 2012, based entirely on volunteer work, with all of its trappings and limitations. In a recent interview with Wccftech about the potential of NVIDIA's RTX Remix tool, Skyblivion team leader Rebelzize shared his belief that the total conversion mod would get into players' hands before the release of The Elder Scrolls VI.
Today, at last, the modding team released a new trailer with the intended release window: 2025.
It sounds far away now, and we were certainly hoping to get it in 2024, but 2025 is a reasonable timeframe. It's also surely at least a year if not two before Bethesda Game Studios will conceivably be able to release The Elder Scrolls VI.
Meanwhile, here's an official recap of what you can expect from Skyblivion and what you'll need to play it.
Comments