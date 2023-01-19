Skyblivion Total Conversion Mod Gets Over 4 Hours Of New Gameplay Footage

While plenty of ambitious mods have been made in the past for all sorts of games, very few are as ambitious as Skyblivion, a total conversion mod for Skyrim that essentially remakes Oblivion with the engine of the latest entry in the Elder Scrolls series.

A few hours ago, the developers of this ambitious mod streamed a few hours ago over four hours of new gameplay footage covering a lot of different elements of the game, answering questions about the mod as well You can check the full livestream below.

Oblivion Remade in the Skyrim engine. Remaking Oblivion in the Skyrim engine is what we set out to do when we started the Skyblivion project. Making games takes time, this goes double for a volunteer project the size of a AAA game that took a team of fulltime DEVS years to make. Regardless we would like to share today that Skyblivion is in a state where we can promise a 2025 release at the latest. We hope with your support to finish the final steps in completing our dream, maybe even beating our own estimation.

A few days ago, it was confirmed with a new trailer that Skyblivion will be released sometime in 2025, which isn't too surprising, considering the huge scope of the project and how small the development team is.

More information on the Skyblivion total conversion mod can be found on its official website. We will keep you updated on this ambitious mod as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.