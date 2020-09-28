Skyblivion Mod Looks Better Than Ever in New Development Diary Video

The Skyblivion mod, an ambitious project that aims to recreate the entirety of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion into Skyrim, has been in development for quite some time. The end, however, is in sight, and the developer is aiming to show more of the project and detail its evolution.

Over the weekend, the Skyblivion development team launched a new Development Diary video series which aims to details the project's evolution and development. The first episode, which can be watched below, also features footage from the mod, which looks better than it ever did.

Final Fantasy XVI Reveal Trailer Was Meant to Show the Actual Game; More Info on World and Characters to Come Next Month

This new developer series aims to give you a behind the scenes look at what goes into making a game of this scale in the Skyrim engine, how you get from a piece of concept art to game ready assets, the major milestones we’ve reached, the difficulties of working as volunteers with no additional funding and most importantly, to document the project’s evolution and growth until its final release.

Skyblivion will not only feature an amazing recreation of Cyrondiil but also all the content ever made for Oblivion, DLC included

Here is a list of whats new: Armors, weapons and shields are in-game, NPC’s have been manually created, new textures have been made by Anvil Citizen for the Imperial City and some clutter, flora has been replaced with custom models by 3AMt and the first creature is in-game courtesy of Aerisarn, a video of which can by found on my channel. Furthermore we have our first quests and voiced dialogue thanks to Ormin and Zilav

From here on out progress will be faster and updates more frequent. Though there is still allot of work left a release date is coming closer and closer.

The Skyblivion mod is currently in development, and a release date has yet to be confirmed.