Skyblivion New Video Highlights Latest Development Updates
A new Skyblivion development diary video has been shared online, providing a new look at the massive modding project that aims to remake The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in Skyrim.
The new video, which can be watched below, highlights the latest development updates, showcasing an amazing recreation of the Oblivion Goblins, pieces of clothing, Daedric Artifacts, and more.
More information for the Skyblivion mod can be found on its official website. A release date has yet to be confirmed.
Skyblivion is a volunteer-based project by the TESRenewal modding group. We aim to bring The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to a new generation of gamers and re-introduce it to long time fans of the series. We are currently in the process of porting and rebuilding Cyrodiil along with all of its quests, locations and characters into Skyrim and Skyrim: Special Edition.
Upon release, our mod will be completely modular which means that the player will be able to choose what components he/she wants to have installed. This includes all enhancements developed by the team such as our Landscaping Overhaul, Interior Overhaul, City Overhaul, Weapon/Armor Overhaul and much more.
SKYBLIVION will be 100% FREE, but in order to play, we require our users to own both Skyrim and Oblivion including the DLCs. Without these requirements our installer will not install the mod.