Singles’ Day Brings Notable Discounts on High-Capacity microSD Cards
Looking for a microSD card today? Singles' Day has a few deals which you may like from brands like SanDisk and Samsung.
We are in a constant state of upgrading our devices and we need microSD cards to keep up with the data we generate. But don't worry, if you are looking for a good deal on a microSD card then Singles' Day has you covered. For a limited time, you can grab a high-speed memory card for a throwaway price. Check out the deals below and grab the memory card that suits you best.
- Buy Samsung 64GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card with Full-Size Adapter - Was $11.99, now just $10.99
- Buy Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card with Full-Size Adapter - Was $24.99, now just $19.49
- Buy Samsung 256GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card with Full-Size Adapter - Was $49.99, now just $37.99
- Buy SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC UHS-I Card with Adapter - Was $12.84, now just $11.99
- Buy SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter - Was $32.99, now just $18.49
