Silent Hill: The Short Message Has Been Rated by the Taiwanese Board for PlayStation 5

A PlayStation 5 game titled Silent Hill: The Short Message received classification from the Taiwanese game rating board. The board assigned a PG-15 rating for Violence, Horror, and Inappropriate language.

It's not the first time we hear this name from a rating board. Three months ago, Silent Hill: The Short Message was rated in South Korea, too.

Konami did not announce a game titled Silent Hill: The Short Message. However, the renowned Japanese publisher did unveil several Silent Hill projects last month. Bloober Team (Layers of Fear, The Medium, Observer) is handling a Silent Hill 2 Remake powered by Unreal Engine 5; No Code (Stories Untold, Observation) is working on the spin-off Silent Hill Townfall; Hong Kong and Taiwan-based studio NeoBards (Resident Evil Resistance, Re:Verse) is confirmed to be developing a game called Silent Hill f, featuring a completely new story set in 1960s Japan which will be written by the man behind the cult visual novel Higurashi When They Cry and other “When They Cry” titles.

Lastly, there is also an interactive series called Silent Hill: The Ascension on the way from Bad Robot, Behavior Interactive, and Genvid. Here's what producer Jacob Navok said about the project when it was announced:

Silent Hill: Ascension takes that feeling of communal fear to a massive scale. It's a live, real-time interactive series where millions of fans will watch together as the chilling story unfolds. You can change its outcomes and even be a part of the scenes. There is no reset button. The decisions that you make mean life or death in the story. It's your chance to shape Silent Hill canon forever.

It is presently unclear how Silent Hill: The Short Message will factor into this flurry of projects in development for the horror franchise. Stay tuned, though, and we'll keep you up to date with any news.