Silent Hill f and Silent Hill “Sakura” Are Different Projects, But May Share a Connection

Nathan Birch
Oct 20, 2022, 04:17 PM EDT

Yesterday Konami finally pulled the curtain back on their future plans for the Silent Hill franchise, revealing a bevy of new projects, including the long-rumored Silent Hill 2 remake, Silent Hill Townfall, Silent Hill f, and Silent Hill: Ascension. Oddly, the Silent Hill project we seemingly knew most about, the P.T.-like playable demo codenamed “Sakura” and rated as “Silent Hill The Short Message” was not shown during the Silent Hill Transmission presentation. This has led to some confusion, with some speculating that Silent Hill f and Sakura are one and the same, as they share a somewhat similar visual style.

Well, according to reliable Silent Hill insider Dusk Golem, Silent Hill f is not Silent Hill Sakura/The Short Message, although they are connected in some way. Dusk Golem doesn’t really elaborate on how they might be related. Could Silent Hill Sakura/The Short Message be a teaser for Silent Hill f? It seems like a strong possibility, but at this point, we just don’t know. As always, take these reports with a grain of salt until we get confirmation from Konami.

Silent Hill: Ascension Interactive Series from Bad Robot and Dead by Daylight Devs Revealed

For those who didn’t catch the Silent Hill f announcement yesterday, Konami is promising a “completely new story set in 1960's Japan,” which will be written by the main mind behind the cult visual novel Higurashi When They Cry and other “When They Cry” titles. The game is being developed by Hong Kong and Taiwan-based studio NeoBards, who are mainly known as a port house as well as the developer of recent Resident Evil multiplayer titles like Resident Evil Resistance and Re:Verse. Dusk Golem has posted a rather lengthy thread in which he analyzes some of the potential themes in the game that’s well worth checking out if you have a spare minute.

Platforms and a release window for Silent Hill f have yet to be revealed.

