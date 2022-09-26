Silent Hill: The Short Message Has Been Rated in South Korea

Silent Hill: The Short Message has been recently rated in South Korea, suggesting a reveal for a new entry in the beloved survival-horror series by Konami is coming in the near future.

As reported by Gematsu, the game's rating can be found on the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea's website. The rating confirms that the game will be published by UNIANA, which publishes Konami games in South Korea, in the region, but doesn't specify on which platform.

As for what Silent Hill: The Short Message could be, no one can say at this point, but it's likely it is the Sakura demo that was leaked online a few weeks ago. According to well-known insider Dusk Golem, the demo's story will be mystery-filled, featuring some cool things that will make it feel more than just a P.T. style demo.

The other thing I'll say is the story spoilers for Silent Hill Sakura aren't out there yet, which thank God. I hope it stays this way & my earlier warning remains null. But as long as its out there, the risk remains. I'm genuinely fond of Sakura's story, I suggest avoiding them. Mystery plays a big part in it, piecing together its story, spoiling that I do think takes away from the experience. I think it'll just be robbing people of something cool. I'll mention if it gets out, & ask those in possession please hold off the major spoilers.

Silent Hill: The Short Message has yet to be officially announced. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.