Menu
Company

Silent Hill: The Short Message Has Been Rated in South Korea

Francesco De Meo
Sep 26, 2022, 04:52 AM EDT
Silent Hill: The Short Message

Silent Hill: The Short Message has been recently rated in South Korea, suggesting a reveal for a new entry in the beloved survival-horror series by Konami is coming in the near future.

As reported by Gematsu, the game's rating can be found on the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea's website. The rating confirms that the game will be published by UNIANA, which publishes Konami games in South Korea, in the region, but doesn't specify on which platform.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Konami Reveals Revivals of Several Their IP from Indie Devs, Including La-Mulana Creator

As for what Silent Hill: The Short Message could be, no one can say at this point, but it's likely it is the Sakura demo that was leaked online a few weeks ago. According to well-known insider Dusk Golem, the demo's story will be mystery-filled, featuring some cool things that will make it feel more than just a P.T. style demo.

The other thing I'll say is the story spoilers for Silent Hill Sakura aren't out there yet, which thank God. I hope it stays this way & my earlier warning remains null. But as long as its out there, the risk remains. I'm genuinely fond of Sakura's story, I suggest avoiding them. Mystery plays a big part in it, piecing together its story, spoiling that I do think takes away from the experience. I think it'll just be robbing people of something cool. I'll mention if it gets out, & ask those in possession please hold off the major spoilers.

Silent Hill: The Short Message has yet to be officially announced. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order