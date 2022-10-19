Menu
Silent Hill 2 Remake Announced; Will Come to PlayStation and PC [UPDATE]

Ule Lopez
Oct 19, 2022, 05:13 PM EDT
Silent Hil 2 remake

UPDATE: The system requirements for Silent Hill 2 Remake have been revealed alongside the game's Steam Page. The requirements might be a bit heftier than you might expect.

Konami has announced a remake that was long awaited by gaming audiences around the world. The Silent Hill 2 remake will be available on PlayStation 5 exclusively. The game will be developed by Bloober Team, with several of the members of the original Team Silent helping with the project, as previously stated in a rumor.

The reveal of the Silent Hill 2 remake project comes with a trailer which you can see below:

Of course, we've talked about Bloober Team's involvement with the franchise. The company entered a strategic partnership with Konami to provide content development knowledge a year ago. Of course, it was quickly assumed that the primary focus of this partnership would be on Silent Hill. Now we know that this is the fruit of the partnership.

The Silent Hill 2 remake will take several cues from the original game. The plot revolves around James Sunderland, who was driven to come to the town by a mysterious letter he got from his deceased wife. The man, determined to discover more about the letter's origins and whether or not Mary is still alive, sets out on a journey to figure out the truth.

The game is going to play radically different compared to the previous iteration. Going off from a few screenshots, This new version of Silent Hill 2 will use an over-the-shoulder camera angle instead of the tank control scheme. Whether or not the game will also feature Action/Riddle difficulty selections is yet to be seen. However, this new camera angle might better fit today's standards.

While some people might be skeptical about Bloober Team's involvement with Silent Hill, especially from a narrative standpoint, it has been confirmed that several members from the previously defunct Team Silent have joined in to assist Bloober Team in this endeavor. As such, we can expect a decent conversion into today's gaming standards.

The Silent Hill 2 remake will be available on PlayStation 5 and PC.

