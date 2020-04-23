Ships of Fortune Update Adds Better Rewards, Cats and Other Stuff to Sea of Thieves

The Ships of Fortune update is now live on Sea of Thieves, with a download size of 6.8 GB on Xbox One and 11.42 GB on Xbox One X and Windows 10 PC.

It's a big one in terms of content and feature additions. First and foremost, there's a new Emissary System where players will get the chance to represent the different Trading Companies (with a brand new one, The Reaper's Bones, added as well) on the high seas. This will ensure higher payouts for all pirates that participate.

Ships of Fortune also increases the level cap to Rank 75 (from Rank 50), so top pirates will have another 25 Ranks to go through if they want to gain additional promotions and five more titles. There are also a series of gameplay improvements (detailed below) and cats, which join the game as cosmetic pets who will roam around the ship to find the best place for a nap, just like cats do. Players will get to choose between three breeds, each coming in a variety of colors.

Gameplay Improvements Player Reviving – Players will no longer die immediately from fatal damage, giving crewmates a chance to revive them. This wait can be bypassed by players in Adventure mode by electing to ‘Offer Your Soul’ to the Ferryman and head straight to the Ferry of the Damned.

– Players will no longer die immediately from fatal damage, giving crewmates a chance to revive them. This wait can be bypassed by players in Adventure mode by electing to ‘Offer Your Soul’ to the Ferryman and head straight to the Ferry of the Damned. Crew Status Tags – Players now have the option to see what their crewmates are doing even from a distance via icons next to their gamertag, whether it’s carrying treasure, bailing water or steering the ship. This can be accessed in Gameplay Settings by enabling ‘Crew Status Tags’.

– Players now have the option to see what their crewmates are doing even from a distance via icons next to their gamertag, whether it’s carrying treasure, bailing water or steering the ship. This can be accessed in Gameplay Settings by enabling ‘Crew Status Tags’. Tall Tale Map Markers – Players can now opt to show Tall Tale locations on the ship’s map by selecting ‘Show Tall Tales on Map’ in the Gameplay Settings menu. This setting is currently on by default.

Sea of Thieves is due soon on Steam, too. There isn't a release date yet, but you can wishlist the game here.