Sea of Thieves Drops First Swaggering Gameplay from its Pirates of the Caribbean Crossover

Sometimes two franchises are so perfectly-matched it feels like a crossover just has to happen. That’s certainly the case with Sea of Thieves and Pirates of the Caribbean, which will be meeting up in the former’s upcoming Season 3 update. At E3 we got a cinematic trailer for the Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life update, but today during Xbox Game Showcase: Extended we got some actual gameplay featuring a virtual Captain Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones, and more. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Nordics Update Out, More Surprises to Follow Top Gun Crossover

And here’s that cinematic trailer, since we haven’t posted it yet.

Here’s a bit more information about the Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life update, courtesy of Rare:

This unforgettable adventure alongside Captain Jack Sparrow will take players across, below and beyond the Sea of Thieves to battle new kinds of enemies, many of which are here to stay and will spread out beyond these Tall Tales to menace pirates all across the seas. Players will also travel to vast new realms, pick their way through crumbling ruins and forsaken pirate towns, and experience twists and encounters yet to be revealed. We've worked closely with the Walt Disney Games team throughout this whole process, crafting an original story which brings out the best elements of both Sea of Thieves and their beloved Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. To see iconic characters like Jack Sparrow and his crew represented in Sea of Thieves' unique art style, interacting with our own pirate universe – it's been such an amazing experience to bring this whole thing to life and we can't wait for you to dive in. Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life is the headline feature of Season Three, which also shakes up the Sea of Thieves as new enemy types featured in the Tall Tales spill out across the world. Skeletons and sharks are no longer your main concern as swarming Sirens, darting Phantoms and brutish Ocean Crawlers surge across the seas. Even if you do manage to overcome the looming threat to the pirate's life, it'll never be quite the same again!

Sea of Thieves is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Season 3, which includes the Pirates of the Caribbean crossover, launches on June 22.