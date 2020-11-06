Shenmue III Steam Launch Now Officially Scheduled for November 19th

If you've been waiting for the Shenmue III Steam launch, publisher Deep Silver and developer Ys Net have now confirmed the game will be out on Valve's digital store starting November 19th.

This is exactly one year after the game's original release when the game was a timed exclusive on the Epic Games store (as well as Sony's PlayStation 4 console). The system requirements are going to stay the same, of course, and you can find them below.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7×64, Windows 8×64, Windows 10×64 (64-bit OS Required) OS Windows 10 (64-bit OS Required) Processor Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or better; Quad-core or better Processor Intel Core i7-7700 (3.60 GHz) Memory 4 GB RAM Memory 16GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti or better (DirectX 11 card & VRAM 2GB Required) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 DirectX Version 11 DirectX Version 11 Storage 100 GB available space Storage 100 GB available space

If, ahead of the Shenmue III Steam launch, you want to revisit our opinion on the game, just check Nate's original review.