Shenmue III Steam Launch Now Officially Scheduled for November 19th
If you've been waiting for the Shenmue III Steam launch, publisher Deep Silver and developer Ys Net have now confirmed the game will be out on Valve's digital store starting November 19th.
This is exactly one year after the game's original release when the game was a timed exclusive on the Epic Games store (as well as Sony's PlayStation 4 console). The system requirements are going to stay the same, of course, and you can find them below.
|
Minimum
|
Recommended
|
OS
Windows 7×64, Windows 8×64, Windows 10×64 (64-bit OS Required)
|
OS
Windows 10 (64-bit OS Required)
|
Processor
Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or better; Quad-core or better
|
Processor
Intel Core i7-7700 (3.60 GHz)
|
Memory
4 GB RAM
|
Memory
16GB RAM
|
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti or better (DirectX 11 card & VRAM 2GB Required)
|
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
|
DirectX
Version 11
|
DirectX
Version 11
|
Storage
100 GB available space
|
Storage
100 GB available space
If, ahead of the Shenmue III Steam launch, you want to revisit our opinion on the game, just check Nate's original review.
Now, before we wrap up this review, we do have to address the elephant in the room – is there still a place for Shenmue in a world where the Yakuza games exist? The Yakuza series and its expressionless hero and dense, side-activity-packed maps is an obvious spiritual successor to Shenmue, but Yu Suzuki’s latest still carves out a niche for itself with its relaxed, guileless tone. There’s something to be gained from quietly picking herbs in Bailu Village that you just can’t get brawling on the streets of Kamurocho. But of course, this doesn’t have to be an either-or thing – those who love Yakuza really should check out what its older brother has to offer.If you're curious
Those who do give Shenmue III a chance will certainly have plenty to keep them busy. It should take most players at least 20 hours to complete the game’s story, but, of course, you’re not really getting the full Shenmue experience if you don’t delve into all the side stuff. Expect to spend 30 or 40 hours if you take a proper amount of time exploring and messing around. The best adventures often happen off the beaten path, so go on, get lost.
