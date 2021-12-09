Shenmue III and 13 Other Games Will Be Offered for Free on the Epic Games Store This Month – Rumor

Shenmue III and 13 other games will become available for free on the Epic Games Store starting next week, according to rumors circulating online.

Earlier today, a new rumor that has surfaced on Dealabs, where accurate PlayStation Plus leaks have been appearing in the past few months, reveals that the Epic Games Store will be giving away 14 free games starting with Shenmue III on December 16th. The end-of-year sale will also begin on the digital storefront on the same day, and it will end on January 6th.

As I teased you this morning (cf. comment to last year's deal ), we will be entitled, once again, to a new round of free games (at least 14, with one free game per day ) for the holiday season courtesy of the Epic Games Store. List of games offered: December 16, 2021 to December 17, 2021 at 17h at 4:59 p.m.: Shenmue III

From December 17, 2021 at 5 p.m. to December 18, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.:

From December 18, 2021 at 5 p.m. to December 19, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.:

From December 19, 2021 at 5 p.m. to December 20, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.:

From December 20, 2021 at 5 p.m. to December 21, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.:

From December 21, 2021 at 5 p.m. to December 22, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.:

From December 22, 2021 at 5 p.m. to December 23, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.:

From December 23, 2021 at 5 p.m. to December 24, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.:

From December 24, 2021 at 5 p.m. to December 25, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.:

From December 25, 2021 at 5 p.m. to December 26, 2021 at 4:59 p.m. (The best of the selection in my opinion):

From December 26, 2021 at 5 p.m. to December 27, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.:

From December 27, 2021 at 5 p.m. to December 28, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.:

From December 28, 2021 at 5 p.m. to December 29, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.:

From December 29, 2021 at 5 p.m. to December 30, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.:

From December 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. to January 6, 2022 at 4:59 p.m.: ???

Last year, the Epic Games Store did offer free games during December, so it is not surprising to learn that the same will happen this year as well. As an official announcement has yet to come in, however, we have to take what has been revealed today with a grain of salt.

If this year's Epic Games Store giveaway starts with Shenmue III, it will definitely start right, as the game is definitely enjoyable, despite it feeling a little dated, as highlighted by Nate in his review.