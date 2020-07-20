Shadow Warrior 3 Gets 17 ‘Glorious’ Minutes of Gameplay Playthrough

Shadow Warrior 3 was showcased at length today as publisher Devolver Digital released 17 'glorious' minutes of gameplay playthrough. Sadly, it wasn't captured at 4K resolution, but it looks great all the same.

The new game by Flying Wild Hog is due next year on PC (Steam) and from what we've gathered, Shadow Warrior 3 will be more focused than the previous installment, which featured procedurally generated side content.

New Shadow Warrior 3 Details Confirm The Wang Still Hangs Lo

Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon's egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm. Bring a Katana to a Gunfight

Conduct a symphony of death with each Shadow Warrior 3 encounter by mixing overwhelming firepower with devastatingly precise katana strikes as you dash in and around the demonic hordes. Fancy Footwork

Flow between nimble movement techniques including air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and the fancy new grappling hook busts your combat and movement options wide open in every battle. Execute Then Annihilate

Execute spectacular finishing moves to claim a piece of your conquered foe and unleash its powers back on the horde in a burst of unstoppable fury and powerful magic. Dynamic Combat Arenas

Each environment in Shadow Warrior 3 is lined with hazardous structures and devices that can be activated to add another layer of creative choice to the offensive strategy. Neo Feudal Japan

Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore. Funny Business

Brace for expertly delivered one-liners from Lo Wang, pointed banter with Zilla, and an intense thrillride of absurd predicaments on the way to turning doomsday into a new day.

Shadow Warrior 3 should be only one of two Flying Wild Hog projects due to be announced in 2020, according to our recent interview with CEO Michał Szustak.