Return to Monkey Island’s First Gameplay Trailer Offers Up Old Friends and Pirate-y Fun

Earlier this year old-school adventure game fans’ wishes came true when Return to Monkey Island from original series creators Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman, was announced. That said, the game’s initial teaser didn’t give us a lot to go on. Well, the first full Return to Monkey Island trailer has now been revealed, offering a first look at numerous old friends, including Guybrush Threepwood, LeChuck, Elaine, and more. As for how the game will play, it looks like your typical puzzle and insult-swordfighting-heavy adventure, although there may be less of a focus on fiddling with inventory items. The trailer also seems to hint Elaine will be playable during some sections of the game. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

I’m sure people will kvetch about the art style, but Guybrush has gone through various visual changes throughout the years. What ultimately matters most is the writing and puzzle design, and with Gilbert and Grossman onboard, I’m fairly confident the game will deliver. Need to know more about Return to Monkey Island? Here’s a quick story description…

It’s been many years since Guybrush Threepwood was last locked in a battle of wits with his nemesis, the zombie pirate LeChuck. His true love, Elaine Marley, has turned her focus away from governing and Guybrush himself is adrift and unfulfilled, having never found the Secret of Monkey Island. Hip, young pirate leaders led by Captain Madison have shuffled the old guard from power, Melee Island has taken a turn for the worse, and famed businessman Stan has been imprisoned for ‘marketing-related crimes’. Banter with old friends and new faces on familiar islands now under dangerous new leadership. Then, take to the high seas and explore the new and unknown as you work your way out of tough predicaments. Clever puzzles, bizarre situations, and devastating ripostes are all that stand between Guybrush and glory.

Return to Monkey Island launches on PC and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022.