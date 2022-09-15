Menu
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty New TGS 2022 Trailer Showcases Blazing Fast Combat and More

Francesco De Meo
Sep 15, 2022, 05:50 AM EDT
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

A new Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty trailer has been shared during Tokyo Game Show 2022, showing more of the upcoming action game in development by Team Ninja.

The new trailer, which has been shown during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2022 Showcase, features an overview of the upcoming game with members of the development team as well as a first look at the character creation features and a new look at the combat, which looks blazing fast and visceral.

Rise of the Ronin Brings Team Ninja to 19th Century Japan for PC and PS5

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches in early 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

184 AD, Later Han Dynasty China. The land is overcome by chaos and destruction. The imperial dynasty that prospered for many years is now about to collapse.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.

Wo Long refers to a crouching dragon, and also refers to a hero or person of greatness who is not yet known. This is the story of officers, who will later become heroes, during their ‘unknown’ period, and also the story of a protagonist’s rise from being a ‘nobody’.

From the depths of darkness, a dragon soars.

