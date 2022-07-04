Menu
Inscryption is Seemingly Bringing its Mind-Bending Chills to Consoles

Nathan Birch
Jul 4, 2022
Inscryption

One of the best, most-innovative horror games of 2021 is seemingly coming to consoles after launching exclusively on PC. According to a new rating from the Australian Classification board, the mind-bending Inscryption is making its way to PS4. While only the PS4 is listed, it seems unlikely the game will be coming to a single last-gen console – multiple console ports are probably coming. At the very least, you'll also be able to play it on PS5.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt until something is officially announced, but these types of ratings board leaks almost always end up being the real deal. Past games from Canadian Inscryption developer Daniel Mullins (Pony Island, The Hex) were PC-only, but Inscryption is published by Devolver Digital rather than Mullins himself. A publisher like Devolver certainly has deep enough pockets to pay for some console ports.

For those who missed out on Inscryption, it’s part roguelike, part deck-building card game, part escape-room-style puzzle adventure, all garnished with plenty of creepy flavor. So yeah, like past Mullins games, it definitely doesn’t confine itself to any one box. Ultimately, Wccftech named it one of the best horror games of 2021

The latest from Daniel Mullins, creator of Pony Island and The Hex, Inscryption is yet another mind-bending attack on the player’s expectations. The game starts as a simple-enough roguelike card game against a mysterious opponent, but you’ll discover you can actually get up and explore the creepy cabin you’re playing in and soon enough, the game’s perspective, genre, and narrative begin to shift in unexpected and unnerving ways. Inscryption’s horror is very much of the psychological variety, but don’t worry, its eerie atmosphere and unpredictable narrative absolutely succeed in making a hand of cards properly spine-tingling.

Inscryption is currently available on PC. What do you think? Would you be more willing to try out the game on console?

