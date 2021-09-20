Cyberpunk 2077 Grappling Hook Mod Introduces New Mobility Options
The Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay has been spiced up by plenty of very interesting mods released in the past few months, but very few manage to make the game feel so different to play as the Grappling Hook mod.
This mod, which has been recently updated for improved functionality, introduces two different grappling hooks and related mechanics that allow players to gain experience that can be used to further upgrade the grapple or craft new ones.
Pull
Pulls you toward the anchor point, also pulls you in the direction you are looking (based off of Titanfall 2)
Rope
Lets you swing from high places, or catch yourself mid fall and hang there
The default keys are A+W+D for slot 1, A+S+D for slot 2, Q+W (or other directions) for the other slots. Can be changed in the config (see video)
The grapple will end if you look far enough away from the anchor point (also configurable)
You'll be saved from fall damage for a short time after grappling
As you play and use the grappling hook, you gain experience. That experience can then be used to upgrade your grapple. Or you could build your own from scratch
Nexus Mods user Dravic1 put together a great showcase video that highlights the potential of this Cyberpunk 2077 mod. You can check out the video below.
The Grappling Hook mod can be downloaded right now from Nexus Mods.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.
Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
Products mentioned in this post
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter