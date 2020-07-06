Shadow Warrior 3 Revealed via a Bloody Teaser Trailer, Game Launches in 2021

Rumors and teases have been circulating for a while now, but today Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog made it official, announcing Shadow Warrior 3. While we don’t have any gameplay yet, the game’s debut teaser trailer hints at what to expect from the game, including a new grappling hook and the series’ usual mix of shooting and bloody melee combat. Check out the trailer, below.

Here’s the official rundown for Shadow Warrior 3:

Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon's egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm. Bring a Katana to a Gunfight - Conduct a symphony of death with each encounter by mixing overwhelming firepower with devastatingly precise katana strikes as you dash in and around the demonic hordes.

- Conduct a symphony of death with each encounter by mixing overwhelming firepower with devastatingly precise katana strikes as you dash in and around the demonic hordes. Fancy Footwork - Nimble movement techniques including air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and the fancy new grappling hook busts your combat and movement options wide open in every battle.

- Nimble movement techniques including air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and the fancy new grappling hook busts your combat and movement options wide open in every battle. Execute Then Annihilate - Execute spectacular finishing moves to claim a piece of your conquered foe and unleash its powers back on the horde in a burst of unstoppable fury and powerful magic.

- Execute spectacular finishing moves to claim a piece of your conquered foe and unleash its powers back on the horde in a burst of unstoppable fury and powerful magic. Dynamic Combat Arenas - Each environment is lined with hazardous structures and devices that can be activated to add another layer of creative choice to the offensive strategy.

- Each environment is lined with hazardous structures and devices that can be activated to add another layer of creative choice to the offensive strategy. Neo Feudal Japan - Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore.

- Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore. Funny Business - Brace for expertly delivered one-liners from Lo Wang, pointed banter with Zilla, and an intense thrillride of absurd predicaments on the way to turning doomsday into a new day.

Shadow Warrior 3 will launch sometime in 2021. Platforms have yet to be announced, but the game has a Steam Page, so we know it’s coming to PC. Expect more details and a full gameplay reveal at this year’s Devolver Direct, which is slated for this Saturday (July 11).