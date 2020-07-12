Serious Sam 4 Is Out Next Month on PC & Stadia; New Gameplay Trailer Released

Serious Sam 4 will be released next month, publisher Devolver Digital and developer Croteam have confirmed yesterday during the 'Devolver Direct' event. The game will be out on PC (Steam) and Stadia, priced at $39.99; consoles will have to wait that the Stadia period of exclusivity expires.

A new gameplay trailer was shared for the occasion, which we have embedded below.

Serious Sam 4 Launches This Summer on PC and Stadia, but Not on Xbox One or PS4

Humanity is under siege as the full force of Mental’s hordes spread across the world, ravaging what remains of a broken and beaten civilization. The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defense Force led by Sam “Serious” Stone and his heavily-armed squad of misfit commandos.

Croteam returns with Serious Sam 4, a high-powered prequel to the Serious Sam series that scales up chaos to unprecedented levels. The classic Serious Sam formula is revamped by putting an unstoppable arsenal up against an unimaginable number of enemies that requires players to circle-strafe and backpedal-blast their way out of impossible situations.

HORDES OF INVADERS

The iconic cast of alien invaders returns in Serious Sam 4 with some new reinforcements! Fight your way through unbelievable numbers of Mental's minions including the iconic Headless Kamikaze, Beheaded Rocketeer, Kleer, Scrapjack, Werebull, and Khnum! Square off against brand new enemies and towering monsters like the frantic Processed, repulsive Belcher, the hard-hitting Zealot, and more.

EXPLOSIVE ARSENAL

Armed with a slew of devastating weapons, pick your tool for any situation in Serious Sam 4. Lay waste to Mental's Horde using the powerful double-barreled shotgun, the punishing minigun, the powerful chainsaw launcher, a brand new auto shotgun, and the iconic cannon. Upgrade your toys, and enjoy the violent beauty of the lock-on rocket launcher, and the mighty laser beam of death.

COOPERATIVE MAYHEM

Smash through the action-packed campaign of Serious Sam 4 with friends in 4-player online co-op mode! Tackle exciting primary missions and thrilling side quests in modified difficulties for an extra challenge.

LEGION SYSTEM

Serious Sam 4 unleashes some of the biggest moments in the series’ history with the new Legion System and battlefields teeming with thousands of enemies!