Serious Sam: Tormental Unleashes Cute, Yet Challenging Roguelite Action Today

There’s no keeping the Serious Sam franchise down, with countless sequels, spin-offs, and strange tangents released over the years. The latest of these is Serious Sam: Tormental, an unusually cute and cartoony roguelite take on the franchise. Tormental has been sitting in Early Access for a couple years, but with its latest update, it’s now ready for its full release! You can check out the launch trailer for Serious Sam: Tormental, below.

Return to Monkey Island Announced with Creators Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman on Board

Need to know more? Here are Serious Sam: Tormental’s key features:

Fight against the wicked imaginations inside the mind of Mental, destructive god and Serious Sam's arch-enemy, in an attempt to stop him once and for all.

Rich with content and replayability: procedurally generated dungeons, characters with unique abilities, randomized pools of powerful upgrades, tons of fun Serious Weapons.

The Vault: The final area contains many secrets and links to Mental’s identity, giving you more goals than just “defeat the final boss”. You will need to beat many challenges in order to stop Mental once and for all.

Mindmap: Discover hidden ideas inside of Mental's mind - what enemies, weapons, and items is he imagining? Acquire those ideas, and use them by yourself. Can you discover all of them?

Every run, gather & combine random gun parts to construct unique powerful weapons.

Quests: beat various challenges to unlock new worlds, characters, Serious Weapons ™ and upgrades. Over time, you will discover new places hidden inside of Mental's mind.

Play together in local co-op mode. Face stronger bosses, compete for (or share!) XP and revive each other with ankh pickups!

Tight mechanics & controls. Gamepad friendly. Precise visual collision similar to 2D games.

Created by fans of Geometry Wars, Nuclear Throne, Binding of Isaac, Serious Sam, and Enter the Gungeon.

Serious Sam: Tormental is available now on PC. The game is currently 25 percent off for early adopters.