Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Showcases Snow and Slaughter in 10 Minutes of Gameplay

Ah we learned last week, the Serious Sam series is getting frosty in a new standalone spinoff of the recently-released Serious Sam 4. Sadly, the announcement didn’t include much gameplay, but that changes now as Croteam and Devolver Digital have shared the first 10 minutes of Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem in action. In typical Sam fashion, there isn’t a lot of messing about – just a lot of good, old-fashioned straightforward alien blasting. Just as it should be. You can check out the gameplay for yourself, below.

Shadow Warrior 3 Release Date Leaks via Digital Stores, Pre-Order Includes First 2 Games

Looking like another solid slice of Serious Sam action! Need to know more? Here are Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem’s key features:

Welcome to Siberia - The heart of Russia. This place is huge, cold, and so unpredictable even the alien invaders feel lost. Travel through five new levels set in a beautiful and dangerous world, from Arctic coastlines and desolate forests to abandoned villages and a chilling ghost town. Siberia is large enough for you to fight & explore for as much as you want.

- The heart of Russia. This place is huge, cold, and so unpredictable even the alien invaders feel lost. Travel through five new levels set in a beautiful and dangerous world, from Arctic coastlines and desolate forests to abandoned villages and a chilling ghost town. Siberia is large enough for you to fight & explore for as much as you want. Beasts of the Apocalypse - Only the strongest souls survive in Siberia, and Mental knows it well. A new set of dangerous foes and bosses join the Horde in 'Siberian Mayhem'. Including some of the most advanced and intimidating creatures you never expected to see.

- Only the strongest souls survive in Siberia, and Mental knows it well. A new set of dangerous foes and bosses join the Horde in 'Siberian Mayhem'. Including some of the most advanced and intimidating creatures you never expected to see. Tempered Steel - There's only one thing that stands between Serious Sam and his enemies - a gun. Treat yourself with a deadly arsenal of new weapons, from the legendary AK to experimental 'Perun' crossbow, and more! Do you want to cause death from above or become one with 50 tons of first-class firepower? New gadgets and vehicles are locked, loaded, and ready to fulfill your most destructive dreams.

- There's only one thing that stands between Serious Sam and his enemies - a gun. Treat yourself with a deadly arsenal of new weapons, from the legendary AK to experimental 'Perun' crossbow, and more! Do you want to cause death from above or become one with 50 tons of first-class firepower? New gadgets and vehicles are locked, loaded, and ready to fulfill your most destructive dreams. At Home Among Strangers - When you think the journey is over and there are no more stories to tell, the universe gives you a second chance. Meet a gang of new outcasts and unexpected characters who will help Sam on his journey to Tunguska. Complete side-missions in order to uncover new chronicles these wild places uphold. And pay attention to your surroundings - the world itself can tell you something you never expected to hear.

- When you think the journey is over and there are no more stories to tell, the universe gives you a second chance. Meet a gang of new outcasts and unexpected characters who will help Sam on his journey to Tunguska. Complete side-missions in order to uncover new chronicles these wild places uphold. And pay attention to your surroundings - the world itself can tell you something you never expected to hear. Siberian Mysteries - The lands of Siberia are huge, desolate, and full of secrets. Useful, silly, weird, familiar... you name it. Can you find them all?

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem takes aim at PC (via Steam) on January 25.