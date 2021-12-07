Serious Sam 4 Surprise Launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X, Including Game Pass, Today

Last year saw the release of Serious Sam 4, although the arcade shooter’s reach was somewhat limited by the fact that it was exclusive to PC and Stadia. Well, console players can now get in on the alien-blasting fun, as Serious Sam 4 surprise launched on Xbox Series X and PS5… today! Oh, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers can jump right in without shelling out any extra cash. You can check out a new console trailer for the game, below.

No holiday season is complete without open hostilities and a guy wearing a dirty white vest on TV, so Croteam and Devolver Digital have duly unleashed the high-powered prequel Serious Sam 4 on PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S today, gifting players around the world an ammo-stuffed pièce de résistance with a side helping of chaos. Humanity is under siege as the full force of Mental’s hordes spreads across the world, ravaging what remains of a broken and beaten civilization. The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defense Force led by the ever-dependable blue-collar grunt Sam “Serious” Stone and his heavily-armed squad of misfit commandos. It’s time to make these alien assholes pay.

For those who missed out on Serious Sam 4, Wccftech’s Kai Powell found the game to be a fun, if somewhat janky, blast-a-thon in his full review…

Serious Sam 4 takes us back to a simpler time in first-person shooters, where massive guns and well-timed one liners make up the bulk of the action. There's a bit of jank that's impossible to miss and Croteam isn't breaking any new ground here, but this game is a great way to just shut off any critical thinking and blast away at a few thousand aliens for an afternoon.

Serious Sam 4 is available now on PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, and Stadia.